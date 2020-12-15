Christmas shipping reminder: Holiday deadline today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday is the deadline for ground shipping for major carriers, and the U.S. Postal Service is stressing the deadline.

The postal office says every year, it carefully plans for peak holiday season, but due to a record of mail and package volume this holiday season — and a temporary employee shortage due to the surge in COVID-19 cases — it says customers need to get those packages shipped out as soon as possible if they want to have them in time for the big holiday.

If you’re a procrastinator, retail experts suggest different options.

Consider buying online, picking up curbside.

Don’t rule out your local stores. Think boutiques and even grocery stores.

Consider an e-gift card or an e-virtual experience.

Greeting cards have to be mailed by friday to arrive in time for Christmas, and starting Saturday,

shipping options for priority mail, select, express, and overnight services will cost you more.