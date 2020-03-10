Christian Brothers University faculty member, student under self-quarantine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two members of the Christian Brothers University community are self-quarantined after possibly being exposed to a coronavirus patient.

A faculty member and a student are currently under off-campus self-quarantine.

The faculty member traveled to Italy, which is a high-risk country for the coronavirus, a university spokesperson said. That faculty member is now teaching classes online and will remain doing so until the quarantine is lifted.

The university spokesperson said the student came into brief contact with a coronavirus patient in Shelby County at Baptist Hospital.

Neither person tested positive for coronavirus, and neither are showing any symptoms of the virus.

The school said it is monitoring the coronavirus situation and will take precautionary steps as needed.