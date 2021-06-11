Chocolate chip cookies recalled due to allergen

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Consumer and Industry Services Division (CIS) is alerting consumers to a recall of chocolate chip cookies.

An undeclared allergen was discovered during routine sampling and testing of food products at a Kroger store in Sevierville, Tenn. The product, Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies, tested positive for the presence of dairy. Dairy is an allergen and was not declared on the product packaging.

The Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies 6-ounce package was distributed by Too Good Gourmet. of Lorenzo, Calif. and is identified with the best by date of Nov. 17, 2021 and UPC 11110-05278.

No illnesses have been reported.