LAFAYETTE CO., Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Health has stopped childcare at a Lafayette County facility after the death of an 8-week-old infant.
The state health department issued an emergency suspension /restriction of license to Mother Goose of Oxford, Inc. The facility has been ordered to immediately stop caring for infants and enrolling infants into its program.
“The facility has been determined to constitute a substantial hazard to the health and safety of infants entrusted to and cared for by said facility,” the order states.
Mississippi state health officials did not provide details on the infant’s death but said the Oxford Police Department is investigating the situation. The Mississippi Department of Health said it expects to receive a full report Monday.
Mother Goose of Oxford, Inc. was licensed in 1999. The health department says the facility has not received any monetary penalties during its license.
The facility’s most recent inspect was October of 2020. The health department says the facility received a pass pending “based on the receipt of documents.”
- Childcare suspended at Lafayette County facility after death of 8-week-old infant
- Bed bugs force Tennessee lawmakers to evacuate offices in Nashville
- Memphis officers awarded for life-saving river rescue on day off
- She was pregnant and COVID-19 positive, but this 25-year-old left the hospital with her baby in her arms
- Pedestrian struck at I-40, Sycamore view causing traffic back up