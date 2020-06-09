Child, two adults hurt after south Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child and two adults are recovering after a shooting in south Memphis on Monday afternoon.

According to the Memphis Police Department’s Twitter, police responded to a shooting at a home on East McLemore near Southern Avenue.

There, officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to the Regional Medical Center. The man is expected to be okay but the woman is in critical condition.

A girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital by a private vehicle but she is going to be okay.

Police believe the suspect fled the scene in a silver Mercedes Benz.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.