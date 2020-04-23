Child shot, killed during apparent break-in at Mississippi home

TATE COUNTY, Miss. — A girl was shot and killed Thursday during an apparent break-in in Mississippi.

The Tate County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Crockett Road, just outside Senatobia.

The sheriff’s department said a girl, either 7 or 8 years old, was shot and killed during the suspected break-in.

The chid’s identity has not yet been released.

This story is developing and will be updated. WREG has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more information.