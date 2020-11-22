Child shot and killed in Raleigh, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers responded to a deadly shooting in the 5200 block of Shelborne Circle, in the Raleigh neighborhood, Sunday afternoon.
MPD said officers arrived right before 5 p.m. They said a female juvenile was struck, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Memphis Police said the shooter is known, but no arrests have been made at this time.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
