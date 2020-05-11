Child rushed to hospital after being hit by a car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is in critical condition after getting hit by a car at Elvis Presley and East Raines on Sunday night.
According to Memphis police, the child was taken to Methodist South in a private vehicle.
Officers are on the scene of an accident at Elvis Presley Blvd and E. Raines.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 11, 2020
Prelim Info: a juvenile pedestrian was struck and taken by private vehicle to Methodist South. The juvenile is in critical condition. The suspect fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet Impala.
Police believe the suspect fled the scene in a silver Chevy Impala
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.