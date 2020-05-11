Child rushed to hospital after being hit by a car

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is in critical condition after getting hit by a car at Elvis Presley and East Raines on Sunday night.

According to Memphis police, the child was taken to Methodist South in a private vehicle.

Officers are on the scene of an accident at Elvis Presley Blvd and E. Raines.

Prelim Info: a juvenile pedestrian was struck and taken by private vehicle to Methodist South. The juvenile is in critical condition. The suspect fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet Impala. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 11, 2020

Police believe the suspect fled the scene in a silver Chevy Impala

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.