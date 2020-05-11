Watch Now
Child rushed to hospital after being hit by a car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is in critical condition after getting hit by a car at Elvis Presley and East Raines on Sunday night.

According to Memphis police, the child was taken to Methodist South in a private vehicle.

Police believe the suspect fled the scene in a silver Chevy Impala

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

