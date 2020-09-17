MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young child is recovering after being attacked by a Pitbull in Raleigh, according to Memphis Police.
MPD said they were on the scene on Wednesday night of a dog bite call, where a neighbor’s dog bit the child. The child is in non-critical condition.
MPD said the dog was detained, and the Memphis Animal Shelter was notified.
- Child recovers after being attacked by Pitbull in Raleigh
- Catalytic converters stolen off vehicles in downtown and medical district areas
- USPS changes led to 85 million late deliveries in a single week, Senate Democrat’s investigation finds
- ‘It’s a miracle’: Oregon fire survivor captures escape, moments of hope on camera
- Second stimulus checks: Trump wants direct payments, urges GOP to go higher on aid