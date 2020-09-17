Child recovers after being attacked by Pitbull in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young child is recovering after being attacked by a Pitbull in Raleigh, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said they were on the scene on Wednesday night of a dog bite call, where a neighbor’s dog bit the child. The child is in non-critical condition.

MPD said the dog was detained, and the Memphis Animal Shelter was notified.

