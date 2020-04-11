Child, man dead, five others hurt after series of shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child and man are dead while five other people are recovering after a series of shootings across Memphis on Saturday.

Memphis police spent the afternoon updating Twitter as the calls came in.

The first one happened just after 2 p.m. at a home on Benjestown Road in Frayser. Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police believe suspect drove off in a gold, four door sedan with black quarter panel and tinted windows.

Just before 5 p.m., police were called to another home in Frayser with reports of a child being shot.

Memphis police tape off Par Avenue after a child was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon.

When they arrived at the scene on Par Avenue, they found a child with gunshot wounds.

The child was rushed to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Two other people were shot just twenty minutes later in south Memphis.

Police say they found the victims at a home on Wilson Street, off East McLemore Avenue. The victims are listed in critical condition.

Then, police were called to a triple shooting in the area of Buntyn Street and Midland Avenue.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 458 Buntyn St.

Prelim Info: 3 males shot in front of the location. One is DOA; two were xported to ROH (1 critical & 1non-critical.

The suspects fled in a white, 4dr Sedan with tinted windows last seen S/B on Buntyn. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 11, 2020

They found three men outside the Food Town Grocery store with gunshot wounds.

One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to the Regional Medical Center where one is in critical condition and the other is expected to be okay.

Police believe the suspects fled the scene in a white, four door sedan with tinted windows and were heading south on Buntyn Street.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.