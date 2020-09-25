Child killed, adult injured in crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was killed and an adult was injured in a Thursday night crash on I-240, Memphis Police say.
Officers responded to a report of a crash on I-240 eastbound at Getwell. Police say two people were reportedly ejected from the vehicle.
A child was pronounced dead on the scene. One adult was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police have not said what may have caused the crash. Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
