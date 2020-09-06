Child injured in southwest Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says a child was injured in a crash in southwest Memphis.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Brooks Road & South Third Street.

The fire department says one child was taken to Le Bonheur. There is no word on the child’s condition at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

