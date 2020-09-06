MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says a child was injured in a crash in southwest Memphis.
The crash happened at the intersection of East Brooks Road & South Third Street.
The fire department says one child was taken to Le Bonheur. There is no word on the child’s condition at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
- VFL QB Josh Dobbs back to the Steelers after being cut by Jaguars
- Memphis Police search for missing 13-year-old girl
- From a hospital bed, Jacob Blake says that life can change in an instant
- Child injured in southwest Memphis crash
- Two killed in Whitehaven apartment fire