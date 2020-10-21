Two children, two adults injured after Facebook dispute leads to overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children and two adults were injured after a series of shootings in Memphis overnight that stemmed from a dispute on social media.

According to police, there was an argument at the Valero gas station at 443 Shelby Drive which led to a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The male victim was located at Tulane and Shelby Drive and transported to the hospital for treatment.

The suspects fled in a gold or silver Infiniti, police said.

Less than an hour later, a 16-year-old boy was shot in retaliation as he was standing outside a home on Stacey. Memphis police said the juvenile was rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition after being struck in the back.

The gunman got away in a dark sedan.

At 3:12 a.m. officers responded to 3360 Charlotte Road after a woman was shot. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Three minutes later, officers learned a nine-year-old had been shot at the Meadowlark Townhomes on Meadowlark Lane.

The boy’s mother told WREG’s Melissa Moon they were walking out the door to go to the store when someone pulled up in a car and opened fire, grazing his head. He was talking when he was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

At least 29 evidence markers were outside the home, our crew reported.

Two people have been detained by police.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

