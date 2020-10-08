Child injured in downtown shooting, man arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after reportedly shooting a child in downtown Memphis Wednesday night.

Court documents say Artavious Allen is responsible for a shooting at Hueling and Tennessee. Officers responded to the scene at around 7:30 PM Wednesday night.

According to an affidavit, three people were sitting in a vehicle when the vehicle was suddenly struck by gunfire. The driver of the vehicle was able to leave the scene and flag down officers in the area of Second and Beale.

A child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

Court documents say Allen and his brother were developed as suspects during the investigation into the shooting. Officers detained them in the area of Front Street and Nettleton. Officers reportedly found two rifles and one handgun inside of Allen’s vehicle.

The affidavit said Allen confessed to the shooting. He has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault.