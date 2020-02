MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested after she allegedly acted as the getaway driver in a shooting that the victim believe stemmed from her child's father having found out she was sending explicit photos to him, her ex-boyfriend.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Chelsea on Sunday, February 9, and found a Chevrolet Trail Blazer riddled with at least 21 bullets. Across the street, 10 more bullets were recovered from the fire station.