MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after shooting himself in Whitehaven.
According to preliminary information, the child obtained a gun from a Berta Road home and shot himself. He is expected to be okay.
Police are still investigating the situation. So far, no arrests have been made.
- Child injured after shooting himself in Whitehaven, police say
- Rankings: Which states don’t bother to vote
- Residents reminded to take precautions against porch pirates as holidays approach
- Study finds coronaviruses ‘inactivated’ by mouthwash, but what does that really mean?
- Girl Scouts tweet, then delete post congratulating Amy Coney Barrett