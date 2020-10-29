Child injured after shooting himself in Whitehaven, police say

News
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after shooting himself in Whitehaven.

According to preliminary information, the child obtained a gun from a Berta Road home and shot himself. He is expected to be okay.

Police are still investigating the situation. So far, no arrests have been made.

