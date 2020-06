MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is fighting for his life after being struck by a car on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a child struck by a car while riding his bike.

At 2:15 pm, officers responded to an accident at Cottonwood & Clarke Rd.

Prelim info – a juvenile was struck by a car while riding his bike. The subject responsible stayed on the scene. The juvenile was xported in critical condition to LeBonheur. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 21, 2020

It happened at Cottonwood and Clarke Road, near The Links at Fox Meadows.

The person driving the car stayed on the scene but it is not clear if any charges have been filed.

The child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.