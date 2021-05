MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening in Hickory Hill.

Police reported the incident at Village Grove and Fescue Lane around 6 p.m. The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police initially said the person who hit the child left the scene. However, they later corrected that, saying the person responsible stayed at the scene and was detained.