MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle Saturday night and found a child in critical condition.

Police arrived on the scene at Clarke and Elmhurst shortly after 11 p.m. in the Fox Meadows neighborhood and found that a child had been hit by a vehicle.

The driver remained on the scene, and police are now investigating.