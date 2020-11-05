12-year-old victim identified in deadly North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A youth football coach says the juvenile victim of a deadly shooting in North Memphis was a member of his team.

Ta’shun Hardrick, 12, died at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after he was shot Wednesday, coach Kevin Jones with the Memphis Cowboys youth football team said Thursday.

Police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 800 block of Looney, east of Danny Thomas. So far, police have not officially identified the victim.

Hardrick was a student at Humes Middle School, according to a Facebook post by the school.

“Please keep the Humes family, the North Memphis community, and especially the family in your warm thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our Humes scholar, Ta’shun,” the post read.

Police said the shooting appeared to be a drive-by. The suspects were reportedly in a red four-door car. No arrests have been made. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

2020 has been an exceptionally dangerous year for children in the city of Memphis. Nearly 30 children have been killed by violence in Memphis this year.

Memphis Police say at least eight of those murders remain unsolved, and $50,000 in reward money has been set aside for information on any of the cases.

“We need the community to step up and provide more information and call Crime Stoppers or contact the police department, so that we can bring closure to these families and we can bring these individuals to justice,” Police Director Michael Rallings said.

Activist Mary Trice is the CEO and the co-founder of the Ride of Tears, an organization working to bring an end to gun violence among children.

“You hit a baby,” said Trice. “That could’ve been your brother, your sister. That could’ve been somebody in your own family.”

Trice said her organization will have an event this Sunday at the Liberty Bowl in honor of the children who have been killed this year.

“Wake up, Memphis. You’re killing kids,” she said. “What did they do to you? That baby didn’t do anything to you. That baby doesn’t even know you. How can you take a baby’s life?”