Child hurt in shooting at Whitehaven apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old is recovering at Le Bonheur’s Children’s Hospital after a shooting in Whitehaven on Sunday night.

Memphis police confirm they are investigating a shooting on Bonnie Drive, which is in the Graceland Farms Apartments. The complex is next to A. Maceo Walker Middle School on East Raines Road.

On Twitter, MPD said a 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two male relatives were detained by police but it is not clear if they have been charged.

This is a developing story. Stay with WREG for updates through out the day.

