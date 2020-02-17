Child hurt in shooting at Whitehaven apartment complex

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old is recovering at Le Bonheur’s Children’s Hospital after a shooting in Whitehaven on Sunday night.

Memphis police confirm they are investigating a shooting on Bonnie Drive, which is in the Graceland Farms Apartments. The complex is next to A. Maceo Walker Middle School on East Raines Road.

On Twitter, MPD said a 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two male relatives were detained by police but it is not clear if they have been charged.

Officers are on the scene of a Shooting at 1952 Bonnie Drive: Graceland Farms Apts.



Prelim info is that a 13-year-old male has been shot. He was xported critical. Officers have two male relatives detained. This is an ongoing investigation — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 17, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with WREG for updates through out the day.