Child hit by BB pellet is latest in a violent year for Memphis kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was rushed to the hospital Monday night after an accidental shooting with a bb gun in Fox Meadows.

A full recovery is expected, but it’s another violent incident involving a minor. Gun violence involving children has been up 230% this year compared to last year, and according to data from MPD, 37 children have died violently this year, more than double the total of 16 across all of 2019.

It’s a trend that local leaders say needs to end during the new year.

“We don’t need any guns. We don’t need any bb guns, we don’t need any water guns, we don’t need any guns that make our babies do this — a trigger of a finger,” said Mary Trice, founder of Ride Of Tears.

With many students attending school virtually from home, and financial problems wreaking havoc on lower income families, community advocates say structure in the household is needed now more than ever.

“Law enforcement can’t solve it. No one can solve this problem but unity and a better show of love,” said Stevie Moore, founder of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives.

Trice said kids are not getting what they’re supposed to be getting: love.

2021 is on the horizon, and relief to some COVID-related issues could be on the way in the form of a vaccine. But local leaders hope that the solution to child-related gun violence will begin right here in the Mid-South.

“I’m optimistic. I think we can change this,” Moore said. “‘Cause I’m gonna be starting the first of the year, I’ll be back out here saying stop the killing.”