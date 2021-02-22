Child dies after falling into frozen pond in McNairy County, Tennessee

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A child has died after falling through ice into a frozen pond while playing in the snow with other kids in McNairy County over the weekend.

McNairy County Fire Chief Steve Stoll said the incident happened Sunday afternoon in the Lawton community.

Stoll said the child, believed to be six years old, did not survive after falling into the water.

The other children were not injured, he added.

No other information was immediately released.

A similar accident happened Sunday night in Wayne County, when the sheriff’s office said a four-year-old boy fell through ice into a frozen pond in the Lutts community. He was airlifted to a Nashville hospital, where his family said he was “stable,” as of Monday morning.