MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in northeast Memphis.

Memphis police said around 5:30 p.m. that officers were on the scene of the deadly shooting at 650 Gallan Drive, inside the Canterbury Woods Apartments.

One boy was found shot, and he was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. They have not yet said how old the child was.

Police said the shooting took place inside the apartment unit at that address.

This story is developing and will be updated.