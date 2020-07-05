Child critically injured in crash on I-40 near Covington Pike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Saturday evening after a crash on Interstate 40.

Memphis Police said just before 7:15 p.m. that officers were on the scene of the two-vehicle crash on I-40 near Covington Pike.

One girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Police did not say how old the girl is, only that she is a juvenile.