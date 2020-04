MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is dead after a shooting in Frayser on Saturday evening.

Memphis police confirmed the update on Twitter and say they are handling the investigation as a homicide.

The juvenile was pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 11, 2020

It happened at a home on Par Avenue just before 5 p.m.

This is one of three shootings Memphis police say happened on Saturday. The first one also happened in Frayser and they are investigating another on Wilson Avenue in south Memphis.