MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and child are fighting for their lives after a shooting in the Raleigh neighborhood Saturday night.

Police responded around 10:45 p.m. to a shooting on the 4200 block of Ann Arbor Court. They found two victims, a 23-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The child was taken to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.

Police do not have suspect information available at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.