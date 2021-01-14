Child, adult injured in separate overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people, including a child in Raleigh, were injured overnight in separate shootings in Memphis.

The child was shot late Wednesday evening along New Covington Pike Place and Austin Peay Highway. Police said the victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Several hours later, authorities responded to a shooting on Brower Street near Park Avenue in southeast Memphis.

Police didn’t provide many details in that cases, but said the victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center.

If you know anything about either case, call Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.