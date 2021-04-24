Cherokee National Forest provides update on 3 wildfires burning in East Tennessee

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Cherokee National Forest officials confirmed Saturday afternoon they are working three wildfires within the national forest totaling roughly 1,300 acres.

Mill Creek Fire in Cocke County – The wildfire is along Interstate 40 at mile marker 446 and sits at around 260 acres and is 25 percent contained. Cherokee National Forest officials said the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry established containment lines around structures that were previously threatened due to the fire. With the predicted weather for Saturday, fire activity is expected to be minimal.

Meadow Creek Fire in Cocke County – The wildfire is approximately 360 acres and is 100 percent contained. Forest Service Road 404 has also reopened, according to a Cherokee National Forest spokesperson.

Long Branch Fire in Monroe County – The wildfire is around 621 acres as of Saturday and is 50 percent contained. According to a news release, smoke may still be visible in the Cherohala Skyway area and could cause traffic delays. Long Branch Trail #103 and the Hemlock Trial #101 will remain closed until they are considered safe for visitors.

You can track traffic conditions across Tennessee by visiting the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay map by clicking HERE.

