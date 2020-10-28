Check the status of your ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans have until Thursday to vote early in the 2020 election.
So far, the state has shattered early voting records with more than 1.8 million casting thier ballots already. By comparison, nearly 1.7 million voted early in 2016.
If you voted absentee by mail this time around you can track the status of that ballot.
All you have to do is enter your information here.
