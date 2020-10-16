CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker from Chattanooga is under fire for comments made during a local TV interview in which he blamed “inner city” obesity partly on people eating fried chicken and criticized local police hiring practices.
State Sen. Todd Gardenhire did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
Gardenhire is currently running for re-election against Democrat Glenn Scruggs, who is Chattanooga’s assistant police chief.
Mayor Andy Berke on Thursday told reporters that Gardenhire’s comments were “out of touch,” and he was proud of the city’s police department commitment to be more inclusive.
- State health officer encourages social distancing & face masks as COVID-19 cases rise in Mississippi
- Tennessee probation and parole officer arrested on drug charges
- Chattanooga lawmaker under fire for ‘inner city’ comments
- US budget deficit hits all-time high of $3.1 trillion
- Ohio man accused of setting puppy on fire arrested