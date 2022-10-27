LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A suspect fleeing police in Arkansas allegedly burst into flames after a state trooper tased him, causing a container of gasoline to ignite.

At 1:18 a.m. on Oct. 13, an Arkansas State Trooper was trying to stop a motorcycle in Little Rock, Arkansas, that had no visible license plate. The rider, Christopher Gaylor, drove off at speeds close to 100 mph ignoring multiple traffic stop signs and traffic lights after the state trooper tried to stop him, according to police.

Gaylor headed toward Interstate 30 where a second state trooper encountered him. When he got off of the freeway, Christopher dumped the motorcycle and began running in a residential area.

One of the troopers deployed a taser to try and stop him, and as the barbs of the taser struck Gaylor, a fireball engulfed him. According to the statement from state police, the officers provided medical assistance while an ambulance was called to the scene.

“An investigation has since revealed Gaylor was carrying approximately 1 gallon of gasoline in a backpack,” according to the state police statement, “He faces charges of felony fleeing, failure to register a vehicle, no liability insurance, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.”

Gaylor is currently hospitalized and is in good condition with expectation to recover. No Arkansas State Police personnel are under investigation related to the incident, nor has anyone been placed on administrative leave or disciplined.

According to the Arkansas State Police, Gaylor allegedly never stated that he was carrying the accelerant in his backpack and there was nothing on the exterior of the backpack to indicate he was carrying the accelerant.