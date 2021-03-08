Changes coming to Memphis recycling program starting April 6

Graphics courtesy of the City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis announced changes to its recycling program that will impact residents beginning in April.

On Tuesday, April 6, residents will have to once again begin separating the trash from their recyclables, the Solid Waste Management team announced.

The only items allowed in the bins will be paper, broken down cardboard, cartons, glass, plastic containers and alluminum. If garbage is found in the bin, the team will not pick it up.

