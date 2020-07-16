Changes coming to Elvis Week amid coronavirus pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Organizers of Elvis Week said they are making some changes to this year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on the Graceland website, organizers said they have “decided to significantly modify Elvis Week, eliminating any potential high-risk activity, including live performances, live appearances, group parties or meals, autograph signings and meet & greets.”

Programming will be pre-recorded and include new content as well as media pulled from the Graceland archives.

Attendance will have to be capped for the remaining events, including the candlelight vigil, in order to allow for social distancing. Everyone will be allowed to visit the meditation garden as long as they practice social distancing.

For those who wish to skip the in-person events, Graceland will also be offering its first-ever Virtual Elvis Week. The schedules for both the in-person and virtual options have not been released at this time.

Elvis Week, which is scheduled for August 8 to 16, is a major draw for Elvis fans around the world. Thousands flock to the mansion gates every year to take part in a candlelight vigil, concerts, panels, movie screenings, dances and everything else Elvis Presley.