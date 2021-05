Cerelyn “CJ” Davis sits next to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland as city council votes to approve her as the city’s next police chief. (Luke Jones, WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council voted Tuesday to approve Cerelyn “CJ” Davis as the city’s new police chief.

Davis, who comes to Memphis from Durham, N.C., was chosen by Mayor Jim Strickland after a search. There was only vote against Davis from council members.

Davis will start her job June 14. Former Police Director Mike Rallings retired April 15. Mike Ryall has served as interim chief.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.