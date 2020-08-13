Central BBQ closes downtown location temporarily after employees test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Central BBQ is temporarily closing its downtown Memphis location after two employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page Wednesday.

Owners said the two employees were not showing symptoms.

They said they are closing the location near the National Civil Rights Museum until they receive test results from all employees and complete sanitization procedures.

They hope to have the location open by Friday. Central BBQ has two other locations, on Central and Summer Avenue.