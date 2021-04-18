Cemetery site being prepared to move Confederate monument in Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Prep work is being done in a Mississippi cemetery for a Confederate monument that will be moved away from a county courthouse.

Excavation started this month near the graves of unidentified Confederate soldiers in Friendship Cemetery in Columbus. A representative from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History was on hand to examine materials found at the site. Supervisors voted last summer to move the Confederate soldier statue away from the Lowndes County Courthouse after protesters said it glorified slavery.

The process of preparing the new site and moving the statue will take months.