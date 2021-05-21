Celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus

US actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — Actress Salma Hayek recently revealed that she had a near-fatal bout with COVID-19 last year.

Hayek told Variety she spent one seven-week period isolated in a room and had to be put on oxygen. She says she spent much of the year recovering at home in London.

Hayek joins a list of celebrities who have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Here’s a short list of stars who also contracted COVID-19.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

US actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

At the start of the pandemic the famed actor announced via Twitter that he and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, contracted coronavirus in Australia. After recovering from the virus the couple announced that they volunteered to donate blood and plasma toward a COVID-19 vaccine.

Daniel Dae Kim

Last March the actor announced he had tested positive for coronavirus in an Instagram. He also donated plasma after recovering from the virus.

Idris Elba

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 16: Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the world premiere of “Cats” at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

The actor announced his coronavirus diagnosis via Twitter on March 16, 2020. Elba said he was asymptomatic. His wife, Sabrina Dhowre, later contracted the virus after choosing not to quarantine away from her husband.

Doris Burke

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 08: ESPN reporter and analyst Doris Burke broadcasts after a preseason game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Los Angeles won 75-69. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The ESPN reporter contracted the virus in March 2020. Burke said her symptoms were extensive and she “could not be out of bed for more than five minutes.”

Pink

US singer-songwriter Pink poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2019 in London on February 20, 2019. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE NO POSTERS NO MERCHANDISE NO USE IN PUBLICATIONS DEVOTED TO ARTISTS (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The singer and her three-year-old son tested positive for the virus last year after experiencing symptoms. “This is going to sound crazy, but we had COVID last year, very early in March, and it was really, really bad and I rewrote my will,” she said.

Lena Dunham

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Lena Dunham attends the Friendly House 30th Annual Awards Luncheon on October 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images for Friendly House)

The actress wrote said via Instagram that she battled the virus for 21 days. After recovering, she said she still experienced lingering symptoms that lead to a diagnosis of clinical adrenal insufficiency and chronic migraine, which she says she did not have prior to contracting coronavirus.

Alyssa Milano

The actress said she tested positive for the coronavirus in April 2020.

“I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks,” Milano wrote on Instagram. “I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

US actor Dwayne Johnson arrives for the World Premiere of “Jumanji: The Next Level” at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood on December 9, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Johnson, his wife, and their two young daughters tested positive for the coronavirus last year.

“I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well,” he said in an Instagram video. “I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut.”

Stars like Hamilton’s Nick Cordero, “Big Ang” star Linda Torres, actress Carol Sutton, Julie Bennett, and Tom Dempsey have died of complications with COVID-19.