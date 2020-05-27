CDC says antibody testing often inaccurate for COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — As much of the county tries to get back to business, the CDC now says antibody testing should not be used to gauge readiness.
Testing is important to get back to normal: both testing to see if you have the virus and testing to see if you’ve ever had it and may now be immune.
“The antibody test is not very reliable,” said Dr. Manoj Jain, an epidemiologist on the local COVID-19 task force. “And the problem is that we are not able to tell whether a test is positive, if it’s really positive, so it can have what we call false positives.”
According to Dr. Richard Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Hospital, a false positive could come with a false sense of security.
“If you tell someone they’ve had the infection, go, don’t worry about it, and that’s a false positive, you’ve given them a green light to become more exposed,” Dr. Threlkeld said.
“However, in many cases, when it comes back negative, it tells us that we have not been exposed to the coronavirus, that we are still susceptible, so that’s where it can be very helpful,” Dr. Jain said. “When it is negative, that means that you are still susceptible.”
The experts believe the results are only as good as the test.
Dr. Threlkeld said the test many are using in Memphis has closer to a 99.6% accuracy rate with fewer false positives.
“But if you look at Memphis with the test that we’re using, it’s not nearly as alarming as the CDC may have said,” Dr. Threlkeld said. “Some other tests that are not as specific as the one we’re using, you can very quickly get into trouble and as you said, be nearly a worthless test, absolutely.”
It was hoped that the antibody test would help get people back to work or school, thinking if they’ve already had the virus, they might now have some level of immunity.
But now that’s being questioned.
If you get an antibody test, many doctors suggest getting more than one to improve your chances of getting accurate results.