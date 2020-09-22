CDC releases recommendations for Halloween events

People shop for Halloween items at a home improvement retailer store in Alhambra, California on September 9, 2020. – Halloween and Christmas are two of the top spending holidays in the United States but retailers are spooked by Halloween this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Los Angeles County warning that trick-o-treat is not recommended and advises strongly against it. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevetnion released recommendations for those wanting to celebrate Halloween amid the pandemic.

According to the agency, traditional Halloween activities like door-to-door trick-or-treating, Halloween parties and trunk-or-treat events can pose a high-risk for spreading COVID-19. They encouraged families to think of alternative activities.

Lower risk activities include:

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them

Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends

Decorating your house, apartment, or living space

Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest

Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with

Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house

Moderate risk activities include:

Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard)

Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart

Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart

Going to an open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest where appropriate mask use is enforced, and people can remain more than 6 feet apart

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing

Having an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends with people spaced at least 6 feet apart

Everyone is still encouraged to social distance, wash your hands and wear masks. The CDC noted that costume masks should not replace face masks for protection against COVID-19 unless they have two or more layers of breathable fabric. There should be no gaps around your face.

For more information from the CDC, click here.