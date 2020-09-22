CDC releases recommendations for Halloween events

NEW YORK — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevetnion released recommendations for those wanting to celebrate Halloween amid the pandemic.
According to the agency, traditional Halloween activities like door-to-door trick-or-treating, Halloween parties and trunk-or-treat events can pose a high-risk for spreading COVID-19. They encouraged families to think of alternative activities.
Lower risk activities include:
- Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them
- Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends
- Decorating your house, apartment, or living space
- Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance
- Having a virtual Halloween costume contest
- Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with
- Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house
Moderate risk activities include:
- Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard)
- Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart
- Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart
- Going to an open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest where appropriate mask use is enforced, and people can remain more than 6 feet apart
- Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing
- Having an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends with people spaced at least 6 feet apart
Everyone is still encouraged to social distance, wash your hands and wear masks. The CDC noted that costume masks should not replace face masks for protection against COVID-19 unless they have two or more layers of breathable fabric. There should be no gaps around your face.
