CDC expected to confirm UK variant of COVID-19 in Mid-South case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Researchers at the UT Health Sciences Center say after genetic sequencing done with a special team here in Memphis they believe the potentially more deadly, more transmissible variant has been detected here.

A doctor told WREG-TV while they’re confident they detected the strain, they’re still waiting for the official confirmation from the CDC and now is the time to really double down efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Jon McCullers, Dean of clinical affairs at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center believes a special team he works with detected the U.K. variant of the COVID-19 virus Monday night. He says people should be concerned.

“Yeah, I think this a matter of some concern,” McCullers said.

The variant’s name comes after scientists first detected the strain in the United Kingdom. It’s known to be more transmissible.

“COVID is bad enough this is sort of COVID plus,” McCullers said.

McCullers says researchers anticipated it to get here. The question was when and will it become the dominant strain like it did in the United Kingdom. In addition to this strain, there’s also another variant in South Africa.

“If this does occur, I think it will take somewhere between four and 12 weeks. It’s a little hard to say,” McCullers said. It’s probably been here for a little while. I mean one can be optimistic and hope this is an isolated incident, and it won’t transmit but we’ve been expecting that we’re going to see it.”

McCullers says now is the time to be proactive.

“This is a wake up call that if you haven’t got your vaccine and you’re eligible you might want to hurry up. Go get it before this variant gets here because not only does it spread a little bit better it also appears to be a little more deadly than the regular strain,” McCullers said.

McCullers says he knows people have pandemic fatigue, but this is the time to be stringent about habits, hand washing, masking, social distancing, not gathering in large groups.

“Now it’s just how quickly does it establish itself, can we vaccinate people and reduce transmission, can we get ahead of it with vaccination or is it going to get ahead of us and time will tell over the next few weeks,” McCullers said.