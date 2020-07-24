CBU president says university can host in-person classes safely

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Brothers University was one of the first schools to lay out its back-to-school plan for the fall.

But now, in the face of COVID-19, that plan is being questioned by some parents and students who want to have more options on just how students learn.

The concerns heightened when CBU President Jack Shannon sent out a message Thursday that the school would return to campus with in-person instruction, complimented by online and hybrid courses.



Some parents complained that the decision seemed last-minute. One mom worried that with only select classes offered virtually, many students could end up with no option but to return to campus for classes.



Shannon said Friday the university is working with each student individually.

“Some are very eager to come back to campus and take as many classes as possible in person. We have heard from others they want to do entirely online or remotely and we are working to accommodate them,” Shannon said.



CBU’s president says some students benefit most from in-person study for their particular courses.



School officials say, with around 1,300 undergrad students, the school is small enough to social distance, offer on-campus COVID testing, and implement other safety steps.



“Number 1, we are going to be an entirely masked campus,” Shannon said. “That is very important. We have taken steps to improve sanitation. We will be cleaning every classroom on a daily basis, common areas as well.”

The school has reduced the number of students in on-campus housing to one student per room and are looking for other off-campus housing options. Students who paid for on-campus housing but didn’t get it, will get a refund.

“At CBU, we are doing everything possible to make this as safe experience for our students this fall semester,” Shannon said.

CBU classes start Monday, Aug. 17.