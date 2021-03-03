Caught on camera: WREG crew almost run off road by suspects fleeing police

Dashcam video shows a car speeding around a WREG vehicle on Goodlett with police vehicles behind it.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A WREG news vehicle was forced onto the shoulder of Goodlett Street on Wednesday afternoon when a suspect vehicle came into its lane while trying to run from police.

WREG’s dash camera captured part of the pursuit just before 4 p.m.

Our video shows a black Acura turning onto Middlesex from Goodlett after blowing past the WREG crew. Seconds later, a police car with flashing lights rounds the same corner and follows the vehicle down the street before both vehicles turn out of sight.

A short time later, WREG found what appeared to be the same vehicle crashed into a curb a few blocks away at the corner of Goodlett and Almo.

When asked for additional information, Memphis police initially said, “there was no vehicle pursuit.” An MPD spokesperson later clarified that there are instances where an officer can follow a suspect without it being officially classified as a pursuit.

Police say the Acura had been reported stolen and that when officers approached, the suspects jumped in and sped off.

Our crew observed a man and woman in the back of police cars, but names and charges weren’t immediately available Wednesday night.