CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Van engulfed in flames rolls downhill in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville police and fire departments responded to a report of a vehicle fire in 2400 block of Jimmie Avenue off Township around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, March 10.

As a Fayetteville officer arrived at the scene, a van could be seen on fire up a hill in a driveway off Jimmie Avenue. The officer came to a stop inside his patrol vehicle only feet away from the entrance to the driveway.

As the officer was getting out of his patrol vehicle, the burning van came loose and started rolling down the driveway.

The officer yelled out, “hey, get out of the way!” as the van rolled down the driveway across Jimmie Avenue and into an empty lot as flames and black smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle.

Jumping into action, the officer grabbed his fire extinguisher out of the back of his patrol vehicle and ran towards the driveway where the vehicle once was parked.

The officer began extinguishing the yard that caught fire from the burning vehicle. Once stomping out the flames, the officer asked if everything was OK.

Soon after, the Fayetteville Fire Department arrived at the scene and was able to make quick work and put out the flames before the flames spread.

There were no reported injuries, according to police.