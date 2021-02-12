Caught on camera: Suspects steal wig from Memphis store, drag woman through the parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman was caught on camera stealing a wig from a Memphis store, but things took a dangerous turn when the store’s owner confronted the thieves.

Video shows what happened after a woman stole a wig from Pro Beauty and Wig on Lamar Monday afternoon.

Owner Jae Choi says his mother followed the woman to try to get it back and there was a struggle. The driver then backs out of the space, dragging his mom through the parking lot.

She now has a broken leg among other serious injuries that will require surgery.

“The right side of her leg is broken,” Choi said.

Jae says the worst part is his 7-year-old daughter watched it all happen and is now so traumatized she’s stopped speaking.

“I’m just worried about my mom and my daughter. That’s it,” Choi said.

The wig taken was worth hundreds of dollars. It’s something that makes beauty stores a common target. The thieves are even harder to catch during the pandemic, when everyone is wearing a mask.

Choi’s family has been at this location a year. He says these incidents make them feel isolated in their own community.

“Nobody protects us,” Choi said.

So, he’s hoping that changes, and the person who did this to his family will be honest, come forward and do the right thing. They hope the surveillance video of the incident will help police identify a suspect.

“It’s too hard. Think about your mom. Think about your family. We are all humans,” Choi said.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-cash if you know anything.