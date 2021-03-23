CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Owner violently hits dog over 20 times, authorities investigating

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston SPCA and Harris County Constable Precinct One are investigating a vicious attack on a dog by its owner. In the video you can see the owner striking the dog over 20 times. This is a perfect example of the why its so important for the community to the eyes and ears for animals, according to investigators.

“We rely on our community’s eyes and ears, so it’s critical that animal abuse be reported immediately, especially when it involves violence towards animals,” said Adam Reynolds, Chief Animal Cruelty Investigator for the Houston SPCA. “You could save a life just by sharing information online or by picking up the phone,” Reynolds added.

The connection between family violence and animal abuse is well documented. According to Sentient Media, every 60 seconds, one animal suffers abuse. “We know that about 60% of

households experiencing domestic violence have children and pets in the home,” said Jo Sullivan,

LMSW, a licensed social worker who also serves as Chief Community and Development Officer

at the Houston SPCA. “And we also know that stress, isolation and uncertainty that has stemmed

from the pandemic can dramatically increase the incidence of family violence. The most important

thing anyone witnessing or experiencing domestic violence can do is safely report to local

authorities or the National Domestic Abuse Hotline (1-800-799-7233),” said Sullivan.

Report cruelty online at HoustonSPCA.org or call 713-869-SPCA.