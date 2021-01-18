Caught On Camera: Nutbush store clerks turn tables on would-be robber

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – An armed robber was stopped in his tracks by employees of a Nutbush convenience store Sunday night, and it was all caught on camera.

Memphis police have released video of the brazen attempted armed robbery inside the NA Jack Market in the 1400 block of National Street.

Police say the suspect approached the counter like he was going to purchase an item, but then pulled out a black handgun. That’s when the clerks behind the counter closed and locked their service window.

In the video, you can see the would-be robber repeatedly try to break into the enclosed area, and then run out of the store when one of the employees starts firing a gun at him.

The robber also fired shots at the employees as he fled from the business and was last seen running southbound on National.

No one was hurt during the attempted robbery.

If you recognize the man in the video or have any information that can help police call the Shelby County Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.