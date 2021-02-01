Caught on Camera: Man wrestles with armed carjacker outside Southeast Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman says she watched in horror as a man fought with an armed carjacker outside a Southeast Memphis gas station Monday afternoon.

The witnesses, who did not want to be identified, said she had just pulled into the Circle K at the corner of Winchester and Hacks Cross when she saw a man get out of a black car and jump into the driver’s seat of a white Porsche.

She said the driver of the Porsche was on the passenger side of the car putting air into a tire.

“The man next to me at the gas pump he was screaming. He was like someone just jumped in your car, somebody just jumped in your car, and the man got up from pumping air in his tire, and he tried to open the door, and he jumped inside his car because his window was still down,” said the witness.

She said the carjacker dragged the victim out of his vehicle, and that’s when she started recording on her cell phone.

In the video, you can see the two men struggle and the victim fall to the ground. At one point, the woman recording it tells her friend to duck because the carjacker has a gun.

“It was crazy. I was scared. I thought he was going to shoot,” said the woman

Eventually, you see the carjacker give up and let go of the victim.

“What made it so bad the other man who was yelling out ‘someone is getting in your car ‘ pulled his gun out. He was going to shoot the carjacker.”

When police arrived on the scene, the victim told them he began wrestling with the suspect because he pointed a gun at him. He said when someone at the gas station started walking toward him to help the carjacker broke away.

Investigators said the suspect left with another person in a dark-colored Honda Civic but not before he asked the victim to return a shoe he lost.

The victim was not hurt. The witness we talked to said she is too terrified to return to that convenience store.

“They need to find him. He is going to do this to somebody else,” the witness said.

Another woman told WREG-TV she had her purse stolen out of her car while she was using the same air pump Friday around noon.

She said the suspect was wearing a ski mask and got into a silver-colored SUV. Fortunately, she said she was still holding her wallet and phone when he snatched the purse from her vehicle.

If you have any information that can help police you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.