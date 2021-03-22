CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Guns stolen from Airways Iron and Metal Company

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The robbery was caught on camera which took place at a South Memphis business.

Memphis Police say the thieves got away with several guns. Now people who work at Airways Iron and Metal Company are concerned and worried about where those guns will end up.

“They came in, they busted all the meters over here and over there to cut all the power” an employee, who doesn’t want to be identified, said.

The video captures four people breaking into the Airways Iron and Metal Company earlier this month. An employee who didn’t want to show his face out of fear of retaliation says this isn’t the first time thieves have targeted the business.

“It was the same type of job they did before,” the employee said.

Employees say the first time the thieves rummaged through the safe. This time the stakes were much higher, as they got away with 15-20 guns.

They believe it’s the same group of people in both incidents. There was once difference this go around, the whole thing was caught on camera thanks to security changes.

“Thank God for the upgraded security after the first one because we wouldn’t have their face now,” the employee said.

But catching the thieves is just one of their worries. They fear what will happen with more stolen guns on Memphis streets.

“They have very nice rifles and handguns and firearms on the street that can potentially hurt somebody else, and I don’t want to live with the fact of knowing that because of it being my family’s property it might have contributed to something worse than us being robbed,” the employee said.

Police have not made any arrests.

Call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH if you have any information that can help