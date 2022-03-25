NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Video obtained by News 2 shows the shocking moments multiple juveniles brutally attacked a security guard at a Nashville area mental health facility.

The video helps explain just how the juveniles were able to escape the Rosewood Youth Academy and drive away in a stolen car.

It happened Saturday night around 8:30 p.m.

On surveillance video, a security guard can be seen doing paperwork while sitting on a couch.

Behind him, one of the teens leaves his room, sneaks up to the guard and puts him in a headlock.

Two other teenagers rush from the front.

The fight continues for about three minutes and eventually involves another teenager who leaves his room and joins in.

At one point, the door leading to a hallway was closed, stopping other guards from immediately hearing the commotion. It didn’t end until some other people walked into the room and realized what was happening.

At that point, the kids took the keys off the guard’s belt, went outside and stole his car. The employee managed the follow the stolen car before it later crashed.

On Tuesday, News 2 showed a video of the chase that ended in Wilson County when a family’s home was nearly hit by the flipping vehicle.

All four of the juveniles have since been arrested.

This is not the first time this facility has experienced issues with escapees. Earlier this year, three runaways were reported from the facility. In 2019, there were five different instances of escapees.

Officials with the Department of Children’s Services said the Rosewood Youth Academy is not a facility with locks and barbed wire. It is a facility where kids in state custody receive mental health treatment.